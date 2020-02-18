 

Durban woman, 72, strangled to death in home invasion

2020-02-18 10:56

Kaveel Singh

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived to find the pensioner had passed away after she was allegedly strangled. (Picture: Rescue Care)

A 72-year-old Durban woman has been strangled to death during a morning house robbery at her home in Kharwastan, Chatsworth, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said four men had stormed into the home on Robin Street at 07:15.

"It is alleged that the victim was at home when four suspects entered and attacked her. She was strangled to death. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Charges of murder and house robbery are being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS."

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived to find the pensioner had passed away after she was allegedly strangled. 

"Another woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries. Paramedics stabilised her, before transporting her to hospital."

 
