 

Durban woman arrested for allegedly strangling her baby boy

2020-02-16 22:11

Jenna Etheridge

(Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

A Durban woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her newborn baby boy to death, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

Officers went to a block of flats in Candella Road on Saturday after hearing about a concealment of birth, said Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"Upon arrival at the scene, the body of a newborn baby boy was found wrapped in a blue shirt inside the municipal bin. The body was discovered by a member of the community." 

After investigation, they went inside a flat and found an umbilical cord inside a bucket.

"Further investigation revealed that the baby was strangled and dumped inside the bin."

The 24-year-old woman was arrested on charges of murder.

She is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
