Durban's Point precinct to get a facelift after buildings demolished

The demolition of some buildings in the Durban Point precinct will turn the area into a premier tourism destination for the city, acting mayor Fawzia Peer said on Friday.

She was addressing a large media contingent invited to view the demolition of derelict buildings in the area.

The City plans to restore a number of buildings while tearing others down in the CBD.

The project will affect about 99 properties including 33 dilapidated buildings on Mahatma Gandhi Street.

According to Peer, the City has not been able to attend to the dreary state of the Point area sooner due to challenges it faced with building owners.

"One would ask why the process took so long. The reason is that the property owners are not coming on board. There are lots of property owners we cannot find. That leads to these buildings becoming more derelict."

She said the poor condition of the buildings led to an increase in crime because people were invading them.

"Buildings have to be safe. We are here to take care of the community. We are strengthening interventions and the CPFs are working quite well."

She said more Metro Police would be deployed to the area once a recruitment process was completed.

When asked if there were any intelligence driven operations or actual programmes to clean up the area, Peer was vague.

"Crime is a national question. We do have organised crime criminals who work in and around the area. We are having a problem with drugs. We have formed a drug unit within the Metro Police. We have made a number of busts. I have asked for statistics here. We will intensify our interventions."

