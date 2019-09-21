DUT student, Sandile Ndlovu who was stabbed in the head, dies

Sandile Ndlovu, 18, the first-year industrial engineering student at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning after he was attacked in a lecture room earlier this month.

Family spokesperson, Tshepo Mokoena confirmed to News24 that Ndlovu died in hospital where he was still in intensive care and receiving life support due to extensive brain damage.

Mokoena said the family are reeling and the very painful loss that has been exacerbated by the fact that his killer has still not been arrested.

News24 previously reported that Ndlovu was attacked in a lecture room on the Steve Biko campus, where he was stabbed in the head.

Police confirmed the attack at the time and said a case of attempted murder had been opened.

"The incident happened on September 9 and the institution has no answers for his parents. All it can say is that there is no video footage, and the head of security was apparently suspended on September 10," Mokoena previously told News24.

Mokoena claimed the university was not co-operating with the authorities.

"The institution is giving the investigating officer the run-around and as a result he cannot perform his duties in order to investigate the said incident. The institution isn't helpful with information about what happened or any answers to the questions the family has."

He added: "The family needs answers but nothing is forthcoming."

Following the incident, the university said it was in contact with the authorities and the family, trying to answer all queries.

"The family representatives met with the deputy vice-chancellor: People and operations, Dr Isaac Machi, and the dean of students, Dr Maditsane Nkonoane, who provided the family with the information that was available. Regarding the suspension of the head of security, that is an internal matter and we cannot comment at this stage," DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said.

"The reality is that the entire university community is angered by this violent attack on Mr Sandile Ndlovu. We are praying for Sandile and his family."

Mokoena told News24 on Saturday that the family have also hired a legal team to push police for answers and a private investigator to pursue that facts that led to the attack of Ndlovu.