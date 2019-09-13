DUT students demand better security after student is stabbed in classroom

Students protest at the Durban University of Technology in the wake of a fellow student being stabbed on campus. (Supplied)

Classes were suspended at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Friday as protesting students called for improved security, after a student was stabbed on campus premises.



The three main campuses - Steve Biko, ML Sultan and Ritson - were occupied by protesters who prevented the continuation of normal activities.

Sandile Ndlovu, 18, was stabbed in the head while studying in a classroom, and is still in a critical condition.

Earlier this year, another student Mlungisi Mandonsela was allegedly shot and killed by one of the university's own contracted security officials.



In a memorandum, students said: "The university security is very weak. The university should introduce biometrics and card scanning to access the university gates and in all residences."

They also called for the activation of surveillance cameras "in all corners of the university, corresponding with lights everywhere".



Students were also insistent about the removal of the existing security company. They have been calling for the removal of the company ever since Mandonsela's death.



Students demanded the insourcing of security officials.

"Once the university insources, it can make training a priority."

'The university has not shut down'

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said management had resolved to temporarily suspend the academic programme in Durban.

He said that, despite the interruption to the academic programme in Durban on Friday, "the university residences will remain open".

"The university has not shut down."

However, EFF Student Command chairperson Buntu Faku insisted that they would continue to keep the university closed until there were positive resolutions.

"We want justice for the student that was stabbed in a lecture room. We feel we are not safe under (the security company). We want this company to be removed because their duty is to protect us, but they are failing dismally."

Khan said that, following a meeting with student leadership, a proposal would have to be presented to the university's Executive Committee of Senate.



"The university apologises to the students, staff, parents and guardians who were affected and inconvenienced by the protest and the temporary suspension of lectures on the Durban campuses today."