 

DUT to establish inquiry into student Mlungisi Madonsela's death

2019-11-01 23:03

Ntwaagae Seleka

Students at DUT have embarked on a protest following the death of student Mlungisi Madonsela. He was shot and killed during protests. (File, Kaveel Singh, News24)

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) is set to establish a commission of inquiry into the death of student Mlungisi Madonsela who was killed during clashes with security guards in February this year.

He was shot during an altercation with the security guards at one of the university's campuses and died in hospital.

On Friday, TimesLive reported the inquiry would be chaired by the former deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Khayelihle Mthiyane.

Part of the inquiry is to look into the events that led to Madonsela's death as well as a staff member who was injured at the time.

Two security guards were suspended following his death, News24 reported.

At the time, the university said the guards were suspended by their security company, which was contracted by the university, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Madonsela's death led to a total shutdown at the university. However, teaching and learning later resumed after engagements between university management and student representatives.

