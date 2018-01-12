 

Dutch arms dealer case postponed in wait of extradition documentation

2018-01-12 14:45

Christina Pitt

Augustinus Petrus Kouwenhoven is seen in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Augustinus Petrus Kouwenhoven is seen in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has granted a postponement in the case involving a Dutch arms dealer convicted of crimes against humanity and for selling firearms to former Liberian president Charles Taylor.

Augustinus Petrus Kouwenhoven, 75, appeared in court on Friday morning, where the magistrate signed off on a postponement to wait for extradition documentation from the Department of Justice.

Kouwenhoven faces a 19-year jail sentence for crimes against humanity in the Netherlands and could face extradition.

During his bail application on December 19, 2017 concerns were raised that he may flee the country, given his alleged close relationship with the president of the Republic of the Congo.

The central African nation does not have an extradition agreement with South Africa or the Netherlands.

"An amendment was made to the bail conditions on January 4, 2018 and he is only required to report to the police station twice a day,” said State advocate Christopher Burke.

Kouwenhoven was initially required to report to the Sea Point police station every two hours, every day.

Court proceedings will resume on February 27, 2018.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Teenager shot and killed in Tshepisong

9 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: You have a second chance to ace matric
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 10 2018-01-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 