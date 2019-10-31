Dutch duo suffocate after being gagged and bound by house robbers in Mpumalanga

Police are searching for a group of men who held up four people in a home in Mpumalanga. (Getty/Gallo Images)

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who robbed and killed two people in Marloth Park, Komatipoort.

According to the Lowvelder, the victims - a 53-year-old man and 75-year-old woman - were from the Netherlands.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement the family of four were in their house in Marloth Park on Wednesday when two suspects approached them asking for work.

The family replied there was no work before they were ambushed.

"Suddenly, more men appeared, with one of them wielding a firearm. The suspects tied the victims up and covered their mouths with cloth. The suspects then fled the scene with valuables.

"Two victims - the owner of the house and a female visitor - later suffocated to death after being gagged by the suspects, while the wife and daughter survived," said Hlathi.

He added cases of murder have been opened and urged anyone with information to contact the police.

In a separate incident, a 44-year-old woman was attacked by her daughter's former lover with a panga on De Harp Inyoni farm in Komatipoort.

Hlathi said the incident took place on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for killing his former girlfriend's mother.

The victim's left arm was hacked off.

"Upon arrival at the suspect's residence, the police found him in possession of a panga believed to be the murder weapon. He was arrested and will appear in the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court on Friday," said Hlathi.