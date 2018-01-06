Dutch tourist has heart attack hiking at Robberg Nature Reserve

The EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter and NSRI sea rescue craft in attendance at the incident at Robberg Nature Reserve.(NSRI)

Plettenburg Bay – A 50-year-old Dutch tourist suffered a heart attack while on a hike at Robberg Nature Reserve on Friday afternoon.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said NSRI medics from Plettenburg Bay had responded from the land side and by sea rescue craft with an NSRI doctor onboard, and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter had also been activated.

“On arrival the female, on a hike with her husband, and swimming at West Beach, Robberg Island, was found to be in a critical condition,” he said.

Lambinon said members of the public were attending to the woman, providing first aid and had raised the alarm. He said the public had remained on-site supporting and assisting the NSRI members.

“During medical treatment on the beach the 50-year-old female went into cardiac arrest twice,” he said.

Lambinon said on both occasions extensive CPR efforts and heart defibrillation using an AED had restored her heart beat and restored spontaneous breathing.

“The NSRI doctor and NSRI medics continued with extensive medical treatment in an effort to stabilise the patient. They were joined by EMS/AMS paramedics on the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter that arrived on the scene,” he said.

Lambinon said following extensive efforts the woman had been stabilised and airlifted to a hospital in George in a serious but stable condition.

“During the night, following further stabilisation by hospital staff, she has transferred to a hospital in Mossel Bay and remains in ICU in a serious but stable condition,” he said.

Lambinon said the Dutch Consulate had been contacted and were assisting with family support. He commended the members of the public for their swift action and support.

