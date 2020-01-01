 

E-hailing taxi driver attacked, shot by hijackers in Durban

2020-01-01 20:20
An e-hailing taxi driver was shot and injured when he was attacked by a gang of hijackers in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

"An e-hailing driver was allegedly accosted by three unknown males who demanded his vehicle at gunpoint in Waltons place at Umbilo," police captain Nqobile Gwala said in a statement. The incident took place on Tuesday morning.

"They allegedly shot the driver and sped off in his vehicle."

The driver was later taken to hospital.

"A case of carjacking and attempted murder has been opened at Umbilo police station for investigation," Gwala said.

 - Compiled by Mirah Langer


