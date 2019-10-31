 

Earth tremor felt on KZN coastline

2019-10-31 14:27

Kaveel Singh

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An earth tremor has been felt on the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, taking resident from as far as Ballito to Port Shepstone by surprise on Thursday.

The Council of Geoscience's Mahlaphe Manamela confirmed to News24 that the tremor had occurred.

"However, we are still gathering information and will revert back with details."

According to the Geoscience website, the tremor occurred around 13:19 and was recorded at a 3.7 magnitude.

The tremor is believed to have occurred following an earthquake in south Philippines that was measured at a 6.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Many Twitter used the hashtag #DurbanTremor, saying they had felt the ground move.


Read more on:    durban  |  earthquakes
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cops rescue two pangolins, arrest 5 suspected smugglers

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | The New Age's breakfast briefings back in the spotlight at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Langa 14:34 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Montague Gardens 14:27 PM
Road name: Montague Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Wednesday 2019-10-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 