Earth tremor felt on KZN coastline

An earth tremor has been felt on the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, taking resident from as far as Ballito to Port Shepstone by surprise on Thursday.

The Council of Geoscience's Mahlaphe Manamela confirmed to News24 that the tremor had occurred.

"However, we are still gathering information and will revert back with details."

According to the Geoscience website, the tremor occurred around 13:19 and was recorded at a 3.7 magnitude.

The tremor is believed to have occurred following an earthquake in south Philippines that was measured at a 6.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Many Twitter used the hashtag #DurbanTremor, saying they had felt the ground move.



