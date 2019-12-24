 

'Earthy' tasting tap water safe to drink, City of Cape Town assures residents

2019-12-24 14:06

Canny Maphanga

(Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Cape Town wishes to assure residents that its "earthy" tasting tap water remains safe to drink.

"The City of Cape Town would like to reassure residents who have detected an earthy taste to their tap water that it remains safe to drink and compliant with SANS241 standards. The change in taste is due to the presence of geosmin in our raw water supply," the City said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the geosmin in the water supply posed no threat to human health.

"It is a naturally occurring organic compound and is responsible for the earthy taste of beetroot and the scent that occurs in the air when rain falls after a dry spell.

"The compound is sometimes present in water, particularly during periods of hot weather, and even minute concentrations of a few parts per trillion can be detected by the human palate," the statement further reads.

It said that city was currently experiencing high levels of geosmin in its raw water supply from the Voëlvlei Dam.

This was affecting the taste and smell of the water supplied from the Voëlvlei Water Treatment Plant to the western areas of Cape Town.

"The City is currently dosing powdered activated carbon during the water treatment process to reduce the effect of the geosmin.

"However, it may take some time for the taste and smell of the water to normalise," it said.



NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspects taken in for questioning after SANDF military base robbed of 19 automatic rifles

2019-12-24 13:49

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 15:03 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Hanover Park 15:02 PM
Road name: Turf Hall Road

More traffic reports
Early Christmas for two Daily Lotto players 2019-12-23 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 