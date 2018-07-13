 

East London taxi commuters left wet and unhappy

2018-07-13 09:07
Thulani Maki standing next to the toilets which he cleans with his bare hands at the Tsholomqa taxi rank in East London. (Chris Gilili , GroundUp)

Thulani Maki standing next to the toilets which he cleans with his bare hands at the Tsholomqa taxi rank in East London. (Chris Gilili , GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Street vendors, commuters and taxi drivers at Tsholomnqa Taxi Rank in central East London say they have been waiting for years for the municipality to build a taxi shelter, GroundUp has reported.

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality says it plans to start construction at the rank in the third quarter of the financial year, which runs from January to March 2019.

"When it rains, people's groceries, like flour, sugar and maize meal, get damaged and they end up disposing of them. The hawkers you see around here use plastic bags to cover themselves and their stock. Our commuters suffer the most," said taxi driver Themba Mcitakali.

"At some stage, the municipality said the rank is not their responsibility as this is not their land. However, they came last year and erected four toilets, which are also not enough for all our commuters using this rank," Mcitakali told GroundUp.

Cleaning

Thulani Maki is responsible for cleaning the four toilets. He says the municipality promised to supply him with cleaning equipment and gear to wear while doing the job. He is still waiting.

"They even promised me a shelter, where I can sit and sell toilet paper to commuters using these toilets. Since I do not get paid, I depend on money received from selling the toilet paper. I wear my own clothes, work with bare hands and have no cleaning detergents while doing this job. It's even worse when it rains because I sit inside a toilet and work from there," said Maki.

Nokuzola Mditshwa, a vendor at the rank, said: "Commuters ask us to watch over their belongings, but when it rains you know the groceries will be damaged and you can do nothing to stop that. That is why we need this shelter."

Mditshwa also complained that "there is litter all around the rank and it has gone uncollected for months".

Spokesperson for Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Bathandwa Diamond said: "With regards to the shelter for taxis, the City has designs of the shelters planned for this financial year and construction planned for the third quarter of the financial year [from January to March 2019]."

Diamond said the City cleaned the area, however, it was difficult to clean during the day because of the high commercial activity at the rank. He said cleaning took place weekends even though that had cost implications.

Read more on:    east london  |  service delivery  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA celebrates MeerKAT launch with dramatic Milky Way black hole image

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO: Look inside the gutted Gugulethu fire station protesters set alight
 

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!

She may only have two legs, but that hasn’t stopped her from gaining thousands of adoring fans!

 

Paws

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 11 2018-07-11 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 