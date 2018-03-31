Easter weekend accidents claim 7 lives on Western Cape roads

At least seven people have been killed on the Western Cape roads since the beginning of the Easter weekend.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said seven fatalities had been recorded since Friday morning.

Africa said the first incident recorded was of a passenger in a quantum minibus. He said the minibus had lost its front wheel while travelling on the N1 near Laingsburg.

Africa said the driver had managed to stop the vehicle, and the passenger had climbed out to go look for the lost wheel. He said the man was knocked over and killed while crossing the freeway.

There had been two hit-and-run incidents, with a male motorcyclist killed on the R304, Botlaray road, near Joostenbergvlakte and a male pedestrian run over at the corner of Landowne and Lesako roads.

Africa said in a separate incident a woman and toddler were killed on the N2 near Houwhoek Pass, when the driver of a Toyota Avanza lost control of the vehicle, crashed through a side barrier and went down the mountain.

He said the two other occupants of the vehicle had been seriously injured and had to be freed from the wreckage.

Africa said another fatal crash had been recorded at 20:30 on Friday in the Outiniqua Pass, outside George.

“The driver of a bakkie lost control over the vehicle and overturned, and a 60-year-old female passenger died in the crash,” he said.

In the latest incident on Saturday afternoon, Africa said a man had been knocked over by a SUV on the R304 Klipheuwel/Malmesbury road just outside Malmesbury.



