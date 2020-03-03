 

Eastern Cape bus crash death toll rises to 29

2020-03-03 22:34

Ntwaagae Seleka

29 people died following a bus accident in Mt Ayliff. (Supplied by Sizwe Kupelo, Eastern Cape Health Department)

29 people died following a bus accident in Mt Ayliff. (Supplied by Sizwe Kupelo, Eastern Cape Health Department)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The death toll in the Eastern Cape bus crash has risen to 29, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced.

Mbalula, who was in the province on Tuesday, went to the crash scene in Centane and later visited survivors at various hospitals.

It was earlier reported that the overloaded bus was transporting pensioners and young children when it veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Centane on Monday, killing 25 people and injuring more than 60.

Mbalula told relatives of both the survivors and dead that the death toll had increased from 25 to 29.

"The crash has scared us a lot and yesterday we were told that the number of the deceased passengers was at 25. Today, we have been told by government officials that the number has risen to 29. This shows that South Africa must stand up and prevent such accidents from happening."

He said while investigations would be continuing, the department would not be resting on its laurels and would launch a massive safety compliance drive targeting public transport operations.

"No public transport vehicle should be on our roads unless it meets all safety requirements. Those who undermine the system and cut corners to fraudulently issue roadworthiness certificates when the vehicle should not be on the road, will face the full might of the law.

"Bus operators who overload and place people's lives at risk will be severely punished," Mbalula added.

He vowed the department would not hesitate to withdraw the operating licences of those who drive recklessly and put people's lives at risk.

Mbalula said department officials would lay criminal charges where there was evidence of criminal conduct.

Read more on:    fikile mbalula  |  transport  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA army's plans to bring back South Africans from Wuhan in full swing

2020-03-03 22:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Model loses job after inappropriately touching waitress
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:44 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Khayelitsha 17:30 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player wins jackpot 2020-03-03 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 