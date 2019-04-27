Eastern Cape community helps cops nab suspects who robbed 82 year old

Eastern Cape police have arrested a man for the robbery of an 82-year-old man in Centane, Eastern Cape.

"It is alleged that two men robbed undisclosed amount of money and three (3) cellphones from an 82 year old man," provincial police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said in a statement on Saturday.

The alleged robbery took place on Friday at about 19:00 in the Mdeni Locality, Rwantsana Village, Centane, according to police.

Two suspects were spotted near Zizamele Township, Butterworth and the community members assisted the police who managed to nab the 22-year-old suspect while the other suspect got away.

"The suspect who was armed with a fire arm managed to escape but will be arrested soon," Manatha added.

Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu has praised the community who assisted in the arrest of the 22-year-old suspect.

He is due to appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of house robbery.