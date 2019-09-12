Eastern Cape dad finds dead baby in box in daughter's cupboard

A Graaff-Reinet father made a grim discovery on Tuesday night when he found the body of a newborn baby boy in a box hidden in his 22-year-old daughter's cupboard.

The body of the baby was wrapped in a towel and placed in the box.

It is believed that the young woman gave birth to the child on Sunday and that the baby was then hidden in the cupboard.

"When the woman's parents arrived home, they suspected that something was wrong and searched her room," said police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson.

"It is then that they found the body and contacted the police."

An inquest docket has been opened by the Graaff-Reinet Detectives' Unit.

According to Rawlinson, an autopsy will be performed on Thursday or Friday to establish whether the baby was stillborn.