 

Eastern Cape emergency workers under investigation for 'inhumanely' carrying patient by hands and feet

2018-04-11 11:43

Jenna Etheridge

EMS workers have been observed carrying a patient into an ambulance. (Twitter)

Two Eastern Cape emergency service workers are under investigation after a photo emerged of them carrying a patient by her hands and feet, instead of with a stretcher, a provincial health spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The EMS workers were called to the Home Affairs department in East London on Monday following the reported collapse of a woman who was in the queue, said spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

A photo then emerged on social media of one worker carrying her by her feet, and the other by her hands, to an ambulance behind them.

Kupelo said they verified the photo and launched an investigation.

"There is a breach of protocol and procedure. When you look at the picture, both crew members are not wearing gloves," he said.

The proper procedure is to put on gloves, assess the patient, put him/her on a stretcher, check for vital signs and then load the person into the ambulance.

"The manner in which they handle the patient may even worsen her health condition. They are carting the patient in a very inhumane manner, that is putting the EMS into disrepute," said Kupelo.

He added that the provincial EMS had adequate resources.

The two workers are among the longest serving emergency service crew in the province.

They were served with letters on Tuesday asking for their side of the story and to give reasons why the department should not take further action.

The deadline for their response is five working days.

"If their response is not sufficient, then the department will have to engage in internal disciplinary processes."

Those found guilty in internal disciplinary procedures were reported to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

The HPCSA has a professional board for emergency care workers.

According to its website, workers should be capable in using stretchers and in general patient transfers.

port elizabeth  |  healthcare

