 

Eastern Cape feud heats up

2018-02-11 05:49

Lubabalo Ngcukana

-

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The newly elected provincial executive committee (PEC) of the ANC in the Eastern Cape plans a major cabinet reshuffle – but those defeated at the September conference are planning court action and want the S’bu Ndebele-led appeal panel “to rule” in their favour.

But Ndebele, chairperson of the appeal panel that was set up to investigate the violent conference, told City Press this week that the panel’s mandate had not been about determining the legitimacy of the PEC elected at the East London Convention Centre in October last year.

He said panel members were given the task only of investigating the violence that took place at the conference to ensure it did not happen again. They were not expected to decide whether the Oscar Mabuyane-led PEC was legitimate.

“Ours is to investigate the circumstances and the violence. There was a national executive committee (NEC) that was overseeing the elections. We are not dealing with that. Ours is to ensure that things like that [violence] do not occur anywhere else.

“There is nothing to be anxious about because the PEC is there in place.

“The PEC was overseen by about 10 NEC people. Ours is not to say that was right or wrong. Ours is to investigate what led to the tension and how that can be prevented generally,” Ndebele said.

A number of ANC leaders in the province supported former chairperson Phumulo Masualle – one of the people who lodged the dispute within the ANC – and refused to participate in organisational programmes pending the findings of the Ndebele panel on the legitimacy and constitutionality of the conference.

Some senior provincial cabinet leaders participated for the first time in party activities at this week’s lekgotla, held in East London, since the watershed conference last year.

Ndebele said the NEC deployees at the conference, led by former party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, oversaw the conference and declared the elected leadership legitimate.

Ndebele said the investigation had not been finalised and was ongoing.

The ANC’s Khusela Diko said the appeal panel still had to report to the NEC which had mandated it.

“It has not reported back to the NEC and I am sure it will be scheduled to [be discussed at] one of the upcoming NEC meetings.”

But one Eastern Cape leader, who spoke to City Press anonymously because he is not authorised to speak on the matter, said Ndebele’s report was ready and was in favour of those who lodged the dispute.

The leader said the fact that the newly elected PEC was already talking about reshuffling the cabinet proved that it was intent on purging those who contested at the conference.

Lulama Ngcukayithobi, provincial secretary of the ANC, said changes in the provincial cabinet would “definitely” happen.

“We are still consulting the national officials of the ANC and we will be able to make a pronouncement once those processes have been completed,” said Ngcukayithobi.

Meantime, five disgruntled members of the ANC have written to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to try to stop the reshuffle, asking him to “exercise your powers in terms of the constitution of the ANC and dissolve or suspend the current PEC”.

In the letter seen by City Press, the five ANC members from the Nelson Mandela Metro Region wrote to Magashule on February 3, through their lawyer Sindile Toni.

Read more on:    nec  |  anc

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A grim week at the People's Tribunal

2018-02-11 05:49

Inside News24

 
/News
Ramaphosa mum on Zuma - laughed when asked about Jacob Zuma's future
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mouille Point 07:10 AM
Road name: Beach Road

Cape Town 07:48 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 10 2018-02-10 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 