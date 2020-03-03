 

Eastern Cape horror bus crash: Survivors say they warned driver to slow down

2020-03-03 17:44
A bus that overturned in the Eastern Cape (supplied by RTMC)

Survivors of a horrific bus crash that claimed the lives of 25 people in the Eastern Cape say they warned the bus driver about the vehicle's speed before the accident, according to reports on Tuesday.

Two survivors described how they miraculously escaped the crash almost unhurt, DispatchLIVE reported.

Bukelwa Nkonki and Vulindlela Malambisa told the publication that the bus was speeding and overloaded before it veered off a gravel road near Centane.

Other survivors told Eastern Cape transport department officials that they too had warned the driver against speeding, EWN reported.

While the exact cause of the crash has not officially been confirmed, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said overloading was most probably partly to blame, News24 previously reported.

"It is not business as usual for me. I want to know what happened. The numbers tell you that this is as a result of overloading," Mbalula said.

On Monday, the Eastern Cape health department said that the bus had rolled down a steep embankment. As of Tuesday, 25 people were declared dead and approximately 70 were injured.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in the province.

Among the victims was a three-year-old, who died at Frere Hospital on Tuesday, News24 reported.

The boy was one of the first to be airlifted from the scene.

- Complied by Cebelihle Mthethwa

