 

Eastern Cape horror crash: Toddler, 3, who was airlifted from scene dies in hospital

2020-03-03 12:11

Cebelihle Mthethwa

The driver was declared dead following a bus accident in Mt Ayliff, near Centane.

The driver was declared dead following a bus accident in Mt Ayliff, near Centane. (PHOTO SUPPLIED: Sizwe Kupelo, Eastern Cape Health )

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A three-year-old boy who was the first to be airlifted from a horrific bus accident in the Eastern Cape on Monday, has died at Frere Hospital, according to provincial authorities.

Initially, provincial reports stated that 25 people died in the crash near Centane, but this number was revised down to 24.

With the toddler's death, the number is back up to 25, according to Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

"We have one female patient admitted [to] the ICU at Frere and five others at [the] orthopaedic ward," he said on Tuesday.

While the cause of the bus crash was unknown, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said on Monday that the driver reportedly lost control of the bus in the bushes while going down a steep decline.

READ | Bus crash that claimed 25 lives was probably 'overloaded'- Fikile Mbalula

Sixty-one people were said to have been injured.

Kupelo said that the families of people killed on Monday identified their loved ones at the Eastern Cape Department of Health's forensic facility in Butterworth.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the horror bus crash was probably partly caused by overloading.

Hospitals in Mthatha and East London were instructed to keep beds unoccupied in the event that those who were injured would be transferred there.

Kupelo said on Monday that loved ones would be informed of where to go once the search and rescue mission was completed.


Read more on:    east london  |  crashes  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The battle for Tshwane: Luthuli House considers striking deal with EFF

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SA comes to the rescue: Local company donates 30 000 masks to fight coronavirus
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Maitland 12:09 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

Kalk Bay 11:48 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
R413K in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2020-03-02 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 