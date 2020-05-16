Eastern Cape husband killed, wife injured in attack on homestead

Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for the perpetrators of the murder of a man and the attempted murder of his wife in an attack on their Rasmeni homestead on Thursday night.

The husband and wife were asleep when an armed suspect kicked the door open and fired shots at them, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement.

The 56-year-old man died on the scene and his injured wife was rushed to hospital.

"A case of murder and attempted murder were opened. Police are following up on leads and appeal to anyone who can assist with information that can lead to the successful arrest of the perpetrator to please contact station commander, Captain Matomane, at 073 309 5022 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111," said Mdleleni.