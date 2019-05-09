Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly assaulting, killing his mother

A 25-year-old man was arrested by police in the rural town of Nqamakwe in the Eastern Cape for allegedly assaulting and killing his mother on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, said the suspect's 57-year-old mother went to the Idutywa health centre – some 70km's from Nqamakwe – where she reported "that she was injured by her son".

"She then passed away," said Manatha.

"The alleged assault was committed on Tuesday, May 7 at about 19:30," Manatha said, adding that they have identified the suspect.

He is expected to appear in court soon on a murder charge.

The motive for the murder is not yet known, added Manatha.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police are continuing their manhunt following the escape of three convicts on Tuesday from the Middledrift prison.

News24 reported earlier that regional correctional services communications officer Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the escape and that the three prisoners were "dangerous criminals".

Police said if the public saw them or knew their whereabouts to report it to the nearest police station.

The prisoners who escaped are Sizwe Mhlana, serving 10 years for robbery, Andisa Vas, serving 12 years for attempted robbery, and Aviwe Nkwalase serving 16 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga ordered a task team be set up to investigate and track down the escapees.