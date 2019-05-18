 

Eastern Cape man to appear in court for alleged rape of 4-year-old toddler

2019-05-18 19:56

Kamva Somdyala

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 22-year-old man from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape will on Monday appear in the local magistrate's court for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the suspect on Thursday allegedly went to the victim's homestead in the village of Nqabara.

"The suspect requested mealies from the victim’s grandmother," said Manatha.

He then allegedly walked to a shack to braai the mealies he had been given.

"The four-year-old toddler went to the same shack where the suspect was. After some time, the grandmother went [there] and found the victim naked and the suspect half naked."

After the victim’s grandmother raised the alarm, the suspect fled the area, but was caught by community members who then handed him over to police.

Butterworth Cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the rape, but applauded residents for not taking the law into their own hands when they chased and caught the suspect.


Read more on:    rape  |  child abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

It's easier to get a McDonald's burger than clean water in some rural towns, Africa Utility Week hears

2019-05-18 19:04

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two people are R200 000 richer after Friday's draw 2019-05-17 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 