 

Eastern Cape mom found murdered next to her baby

2020-04-05 09:03
(Gallo Images)

(Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Willowvale woman was found murdered in her home on Friday, with her 18-month-old baby lying next to her, where a villager discovered the tragic scene.  

Police said the 47-year-old woman was shot, with bullet wounds found on her upper body.

Her baby lay alone with her until she was found at 15:00 on Friday in her home in the Mahasana village. 

The murdered woman's identity was withheld until her relatives had been informed.

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga asked the community to help by providing any information that will help catch the murderer. 

Information on the murder to be passed on to the Willowvale police at 047 499 6234 or Crime Stop 08600 1011 in confidence. 

The Department of Social Development has a "Gender-Based Violence Command Centre" which can be contacted on 0800 428 428.

This is supported by a USSD, "please call me" facility: *120*7867#.

A Skype Line, "Helpme GBV", for members of the deaf community, also exists. (Add "Helpme GBV" to your Skype contacts.)

An SMS-based line for persons with disabilities (SMS "help" to 31531) also exists. The centre is able to refer calls directly to SAPS (10111) 

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

Read more on:    saps  |  eastern cape  |  crime  |  murder
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Spaza shops grateful regulations were relaxed but say 'we are still struggling'

2020-04-05 08:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | German government begins repatriation of citizens from SA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 03:06 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 03:03 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-04-04 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 