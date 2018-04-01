 

Eastern Cape murder suspect due in court

2018-04-01 16:33

Correspondent

(Shutterstock)

A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who had been missing, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. 

A 37-year-old man got lost on Friday night at Manzana in Qina village, Centane, said Captain Jackson Manatha.

"The deceased was found on Saturday...at about 09:30. He had an upper body injury."

Following a police investigation, the suspect, aged 27, was arrested.

He is now due in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

"The motive for the murder is not known."

