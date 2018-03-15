 

Eastern Cape paramedics to request police escort if they feel threatened - department

2018-03-15 13:34

Amanda Khoza

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth – The Eastern Cape department of health says paramedics who feel threatened when they attend to emergencies will ask the police to escort them following yet another robbery.

Provincial department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said an on-duty ambulance crew was robbed at gunpoint at around 22:00 on Wednesday in Port Elizabeth.

The crew had been called to assist in a maternity case in Tuta Lane in New Brighton.

"Both crew members were inside the house busy attending to a patient who had already delivered her newborn. The female crew member went to the ambulance and was confronted by a male," said Kupelo.  

He said a scuffle ensued and the other crew member went out to investigate only to be confronted by a gun-wielding man who pointed a firearm and demanded all their belongings, including wallets and cellphones.

The crew called for help using their ambulance radio communication system and the shift leader and other colleagues rushed to the scene to help them.

Read: Ambulance robbed in Port Elizabeth

"There were community members at the scene but [they] could not assist ambulance crew members during their ordeal."

Ambulance response times to be affected

Kupelo said the two robbers disappeared without firing any shots and no injuries had been reported.

"Both crew members are fine but shocked and will receive psychological treatment. Both the patient and the newborn baby are fine and were later taken to Dora Nginza Hospital," Kupelo said.  

He said following a series of similar incidents in the Port Elizabeth area, ambulance crew would now conduct situational analyses before attending to calls and would go out in teams.

"If the situation looks suspicious they will run to a nearest police station and request an escort."

Kupelo acknowledged that this would affect ambulance response times and possibly lead to complications and deaths.

"While the department strives to provide prompt and efficient emergency service to the community, the safety of our staff members is equally important and we cannot fail them and risk their lives."

He said the increasing attacks had prompted the department to meet with the provincial police commissioner in December 2017.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

School hair row: Pupil expelled for having 4cm-long hair can return to school

2018-03-15 12:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa answers questions on land expropriation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 14 2018-03-14 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 