A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at a party near King Williams Town in the Eastern Cape earlier this week.

"It is alleged that a group of young men collected some money on Thursday at Teko Springs Village, Centane," police said in a statement.



"The group of about 10 young men enjoyed themselves at a homestead at Teko Springs Village, Centane. A misunderstanding between two young men aged 21 and 22 ensued.

"The misunderstanding resulted to the fatal stabbing of the young man by a 21-year-old suspect.

"The deceased was stabbed on his upper body at about 22:00 on the night in question and he died at the spot.

"The suspect was arrested on the same night by the Centane Police.

"The deceased was identified as Sikelela Mzuzu."

The suspect will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court on Monday on a murder charge.