Eastern Cape police are following several leads as they hunt for an unknown man who shot at five family members, killing one, in Bethelsdorp on Saturday afternoon, officials said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci says the man entered the yard of a house in Extension 32 in Bethelsdorp just before 13:00 and started shooting at the occupants through an open door.

He continued into the house where shot at the five family members, aged between 11 and 26, said Soci.

"A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshots wounds and died on the scene," the colonel said in a statement.

Three other relatives were also wounded, while the fifth family member escaped unharmed.

The gunman then fled the scene.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned the attack, saying officers would work tirelessly to track down the killer.

"We condemn the killing and attack in the strongest possible way. Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit (Gang Investigations) has started to follow leads after thoroughly combing the scene for clues to trace, track and arrest those responsible for this callous attack," Ntshinga was quoted as saying in the statement.

