Eastern Cape police hunt for two men after 60-year-old woman shot and killed

Police in Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape are searching for two men who shot and killed a 60-year-old woman outside her home on Sunday.

According to police, the two men allegedly arrived at the woman's homestead at about 19:30.

"The two men pretended as if they wanted a room to rent as there are some flats at the homestead which are rented by tenants," said police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha.

"The two men requested to speak to the woman outside the house. Once they were outside the house, one of them pulled his firearm and fatally wounded the woman."

Manatha said the woman was shot on her upper body.

While the motive for the murder is still unknown, Butterworth Police Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the killing, calling it a "senseless murder of a defenceless woman".

Police are requesting anyone with information on the whereabouts and identity of the two men to contact Ngqamakhwe police on 047 874 0035 or call Crime Stop on 086 001 0111

