 

Eastern Cape police looking for missing officer

2019-10-05 11:03

Jeanette Chabalala

Missing Warrant Officer Mzwabantu Mhlana. (Supplied)

Missing Warrant Officer Mzwabantu Mhlana. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eastern Cape police have asked for help in finding missing Warrant Officer Mzwabantu Mhlana. 

Mhlana, who is stationed at Mlungisi police station, was last seen on Wednesday. His wife last saw him when she went to work, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement.  

"It is alleged that his wife didn't find him at home when she [came] back at about 16:00 and she [was] not sure of the clothes that he was wearing," Mdleleni said.

The police officer disappeared with his vehicle, a red Chevrolet Utility Bakkie with registration HCG651EC.

Anyone with information on the officer's whereabouts can contact Captain Mzwandile Fose on 079 508 9668 or Crime Stop 0860010111.

Read more on:    east london
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rats still live in Gugulethu settlement's filthy ditches

2019-10-05 09:34

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Friday jackpot winners 2019-10-04 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 