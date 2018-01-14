Eastern Cape premier dismisses theft charges laid by EFF as 'nonsense'

East London - Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle on Sunday dismissed as 'nonsense' theft charges laid against him by the EFF's provincial branch over the weekend.

"It's the biggest nonsense I've heard," he told News24 when asked if had heard about the case which was opened against him on Saturday at the Bisho police station.

"I won't even grace that with a response," he said.

Also on Sunday, Economic Freedom Fighter provincial convenor, Marshall Dlamini, confirmed that the case had been opened.

"The charges are about the money deposited in the Premier's account for the Nelson Mandela funeral," said Dlamini – making reference to a finding by the Public Protector that R250 000 was alleged to have been deposited into his personal bank account at the time of Mandela's death.

At the time, Masualle was serving as MEC for finance and economic development and the deposit was made by the province's planning and treasury department.

In a previous interview with City Press, the premier apparently said that the money had been deposited at a time the department did not have a credit card. He said he had repaid R200 000 and the other R5000 had been spent and accounted for.

