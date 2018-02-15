 

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle's fate still up in the air

2018-02-15 21:42

Lizeka Tandwa

Phumulo Masualle. (City Press)

Phumulo Masualle. (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The ANC in the Eastern Cape is still waiting for the Luthuli House secretariat office to make a decision on the recall of its premier, Phumulo Masualle.

Meetings on the matter, between top Eastern Cape officials and the ANC's top six, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have proved fruitful.

However, due to the pressing matter of the recall of former president Jacob Zuma - the proposed recall by ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and the provincial leadership was put on hold, one source told News24.

"We expect a decision by the secretary general, Ace Magashule, to be communicated before the month end. The leadership emphasised to the top six the urgency of this matter in order for the province to start to move forward," one PEC member told News24.

Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi confirmed to News24 that the province was still waiting for a response from Magashule's office.

"There is no progress on the matter yet. You will have to appreciate that national had a more pressing matter on their hands," he said.

Tensions between Mabuyane and Masualle are at an all-time high, following the result of the PEC elections in October 2016.

News24 understands that Mabuyane and provincial officials met with Magashule at Luthuli House during the national working committee meeting that decided on the Zuma recall.  

The reshuffle will see Masualle and six of his MEC's in the firing line.

These include Thandiswa Marawu, Sakhumzi Somyo, Mlibo Qoboshiyane, Nancy Sihlwayi and Phumeza Dyantyi.

Two more names were added to the list, a source told News24.

The MECs were also part of the group that refused to recognise the PEC's election where Mabuyane was elected party leader at the infamous festival of chairs.

Masualle, along with three mayors – Buffalo City Metro Mayor Xola Pakati, OR Tambo District Municipality Mayor Nomakhosazana Meth and King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality Mayor Dumani Zozo – were summoned to appear before the provincial executive committee (PEC) on Monday.

This, after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report on a scandal involving the abuse of millions meant to be spent on Nelson Mandela's funeral in 2013.

The premier was the only one who did not show up. Instead, he sent a last-minute apology, saying he was consulting lawyers on the matter.

Read more on:    anc  |  phumulo masualle

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Modack bail bid has been used as a ‘mudslinging campaign’ - prosecutor

2018-02-15 21:04

Inside News24

 
/News
Watch as Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in as SA president
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 18:47 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive

Cape Town 17:52 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 14 2018-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 