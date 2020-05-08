Eastern Cape Premier refers death of UDM leader's mother to health ombudsman

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has escalated UDM leader Nqabayomzi Kwankwa's complaint about negligence by nurses at provincial hospitals - which had allegedly resulted to the death of his aunt - to the health ombudsman for a full investigation.

This was announced by Mabuyane’s office in a press statement on Friday.

In the Thursday letter to Mabuyane, Kwankwa described how his aunt was rejected by two provincial hospitals - Grey and Bhisho - before she was "left to die" by protesting nurses at SS Gida Hospital in Keiskammahoek on Tuesday.

Mabuyane has since sent condolences to Kwankwa and his entire family over their loss.

Mabuyane’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said the premier also made a telephone call to the UDM deputy president in response to his letter.

Ombudsman

"After considering this complaint, Premier Mabuyane has decided to refer the complaint from Mr Kwankwa to the Office of the Health Ombudsman for a full investigation," he said.

READ | Foreign-trained docs out of work sue HPCSA

"Premier Mabuyane takes this decision to ensure an independent investigation of each complaint sent by members of the public to his office. He strongly believes that referring complaints to the Health Ombudsman for a full investigation is in the best interest of the people of the province receiving health services from the provincial government hospitals and clinics.," Sicwetsha said.

Kwankwa said in the letter: "As a family we are sad, but we are angry too, as we were sent from pillar to post by what seems to be an incompetent Eastern Cape health care system, which resulted in my aunt paying with her life. The poor level of treatment at Grey Provincial Hospital and Bhisho Provincial Hospital’s refusal to treat my aunt, leaves much to be desired. They dropped the ball and it had fatal consequences."