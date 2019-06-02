 

Eastern Cape pupil arrested for allegedly stabbing fellow pupil with a spoon

2019-06-02 09:45

Jeanette Chabalala

Photo: Stock Image

A 19-year-old pupil was arrested for allegedly stabbing another pupil with a spoon inside school premises in the Zangwa village in Butterworth, Eastern Cape police said. 

The incident happened on Thursday at 12:30, police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said in a statement. 

"It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim for school food as the learners were given their lunch," he said. 

Manatha said the victim, who is also 19, was taken to hospital in East London.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder. 

He is expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday, Manatha added.

Read more on:    eastern cape  |  attempted murder  |  stabbing  |  school
