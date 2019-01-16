 

Eastern Cape school responds to allegations of racial segregation

2019-01-16 12:41

Kaveel Singh

School classroom. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

School classroom. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

King Edward High School has responded to media reports alleging racial segregation in some of its Grade 1 classes, saying that one of the challenges in public education is preparing African-language-speaking children to be taught in English by Grade 4.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the school governing body's chairperson advocate Andrew Duminy said that many African-language-speaking children could not cope with the mandatory transition to English in Grade 4 "and consequently fail and drop out of school".

This after the Sunday Times published images of a predominantly black class of 27 pupils at the school alongside a class of 13 mainly white pupils.

"One of the biggest challenges in public education is that African-language-speaking children are required to be taught in English from Grade 4.

"Many children simply cannot cope with this transition and consequently fail and drop out of school," Duminy said.

"In an effort to address this, and provide a solid foundation for all learners, King Edward School has introduced a system of two years of Pre-Grade R early learning for children of all races. 

"By the time these children reach Grade 1, they have the foundations of language and numeracy skills and can thrive at school."

READ: Education department probing alleged segregation at Eastern Cape school

He said this was the reason why the school had so many applications. He added that the school had a 100% matric pass rate for 18 of the last 21 years.

'Overcoming the legacies of apartheid'

He said the school had expanded "greatly to accommodate this demand".

"This has changed the demographics of the school significantly, so that our learner population closely reflects the demographics of our country."

According to Duminy, African-language-speaking children joining the school at a later stage did not have the benefit of the early learning and had to acquire English language proficiency in a shorter time frame.

"Nonetheless, we are committed to ensuring that they reach the same levels of language and numeracy competency as any other children. The success of this strategy is, once again, reflected in the numerous matric distinctions received by all our learners and a bachelors' admission rate consistently around 90%."

He said that, while most classes were completely mixed, the class for accelerated language development "is inevitably comprised of second-language English speakers due to our intake".

"These are the realities of trying to provide opportunity to all children in a rural community in South Africa, and in overcoming the legacies of apartheid. If there are better ways of achieving these goals, we will work to implement them."

Duminy added: "What we will not do is jeopardise the educational prospects of the children with solutions that don't address their realities."

'Sensationalist and defamatory'

He said that the school was also unhappy with the reporting of the matter in the media.

"We are most concerned about the sensationalist and defamatory article headings, selective use of photographs, factually incorrect statements and misquotes and clearly identifiable images of our learners that have been published."

Duminy said the school was, however, willing to talk to journalists.

"We are very willing to engage with journalists to understand the complexities of integrating learners who speak different home languages - and who enter school at very different levels of second language competency."

The Department of Education is now investigating the matter.

"We will co-operate fully with the Department of Education and look forward to working with them in implementing any recommendations that put the interests of all our children first."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    east london  |  education  |  racism
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pit bulls kill 5-year-old Mpumalanga girl

59 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Joburg woman narrowly escapes would-be hijackers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Albertinia 13:23 PM
Road name: N2

Newlands 13:18 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 15 2019-01-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 