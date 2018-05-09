Eastern Cape serial rapist gets 5 life sentences, plus 73 years in prison

What To Read Next

A serial rapist has been handed five life sentences and a further 20 years in jail for seven counts of rape in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, provincial police said.

Captain Andre Beetge said that 30-year-old Vusumzi Snyman, from KwaZakele, had been linked through DNA to the seven rapes.

Four of the rapes took place in KwaZakele and the other three happened in New Brighton.

They took place between 2011 and 2012.

Beetge said Snyman's modus operandi was to kick down the victims' home doors, before raping and robbing them at knifepoint.

"The court also handed him a further 53-year sentence for the robberies," Beetge said.

Snyman's victims were between the ages of 21 and 60.

Beegte said the local Motherwell cluster and Eastern Cape family violence, child protection and sexual offences units had investigated the seven cases.

Motherwell cluster commander Major General Dawie Rabie applauded the two units for their excellent detective and investigative skills.

"Suspects thinking of committing these offences will now be discouraged, knowing that long prison sentences are given to rapists," he said.

