A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old man to death in Centane, Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said that the murder occurred during a social gathering at Midange Locality in Qombolo village.

The man died on the scene after he was knifed apparently during an argument with the teen.

"The occasion that was hosted by these boys is not yet clear. Once the murder was reported to Centane police, they acted swiftly [and] they rushed to the scene," Manatha said.

"The suspect was traced and arrested. He has been handed over to his parents as he still a minor."

The teenager is expected to appear in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.