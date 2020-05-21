 

Eastern Cape woman, 60, and 3 children arrested for allegedly beating man to death

2020-05-21 08:22

Riaan Grobler

(File)

(File) (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 60-year-old woman, her two sons aged 17 and 30, and her 25-year-old daughter were arrested by Ngqeleni detectives and Visible Policing following the killing of a 65-year-old man in the Mngcibe locality in the Eastern Cape.

The incident happened at around 20:00 on Tuesday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena, it is alleged that the family had a quarrel with the deceased and allegedly took turns in assaulting him at their homestead, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

They will appear in the Ngqeleni Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of murder.

Investigation continuing

In a separate incident, police in Zamdela in the Free State are still investigating a triple murder after a mother and her two children were found dead in their home on Sunday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, police were called to a house in Extension 3, Zamdela, near Sasolburg, where they found the bodies of a woman and two children in the bedroom. All the deceased appeared to have been stabbed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, a 37-year-old mother and her two sons, aged nine and two, were killed between 22:00 on Saturday and 05:00 on Sunday.

The woman's husband was not found at the house and the police are still trying to trace him.

The investigation is continuing, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information should contact the police in Zamdela at 016 974 6001 or 016 974 6002, or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111; alternatively, send information via the My SAPS app.

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  east london  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA facing 'significant constraints' with Covid-19 test kits

2020-05-21 07:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Booze ban: Distillery produces hand sanitiser to help fight Covid-19
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 09:22 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

Philadelphia 09:21 AM
Road name: Stock Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-20 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 