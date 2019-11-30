Eastern Cape woman fights off two armed robbers on her farm, shoots one

A farm owner in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape shot and wounded one of two assailants who attacked her. (iStock)

A Jeffreys Bay woman shot an intruder on her farm in Kabeljauws after the suspected armed robbers attacked and stabbed her in the head, according to police.

The 48-year-old woman was in the office next door to her home at around 20:30 on Friday when she heard noises outside the premises, police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said.

She assumed it was her husband, but then saw two armed men – one carrying a firearm and the other a sharp object - trying to gain access to the office.

Upon seeing the woman, one of the suspects fired several shots at her. She retaliated.

The second suspect stabbed her but she shot the suspect in the upper body, while his accomplice fled.

"Detectives from the South African Police Service in Jeffreys Bay are searching for an armed man after [he fled] from the scene," Swart said.

"[The] detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder and attempted house robbery and are currently following up on all possible leads."

After the suspect ran away, the woman phoned her husband who alerted emergency services officials. She was treated for her injuries.

The wounded suspect was admitted to hospital and is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court once he is discharged.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect who fled the scene can contact Detective Warrant Officer Francis Scott on 082 441 7645 or Jeffreys Bay police on 042 200 6800.



