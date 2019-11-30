 

Eastern Cape woman fights off two armed robbers on her farm, shoots one

2019-11-30 20:27

Nicole McCain

A farm owner in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape shot and wounded one of two assailants who attacked her. (iStock)

A farm owner in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape shot and wounded one of two assailants who attacked her. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Jeffreys Bay woman shot an intruder on her farm in Kabeljauws after the suspected armed robbers attacked and stabbed her in the head, according to police.

The 48-year-old woman was in the office next door to her home at around 20:30 on Friday when she heard noises outside the premises, police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said.

She assumed it was her husband, but then saw two armed men – one carrying a firearm and the other a sharp object - trying to gain access to the office.

Upon seeing the woman, one of the suspects fired several shots at her. She retaliated.

The second suspect stabbed her but she shot the suspect in the upper body, while his accomplice fled.

"Detectives from the South African Police Service in Jeffreys Bay are searching for an armed man after [he fled] from the scene," Swart said.

"[The] detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder and attempted house robbery and are currently following up on all possible leads."  

After the suspect ran away, the woman phoned her husband who alerted emergency services officials. She was treated for her injuries.

The wounded suspect was admitted to hospital and is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court once he is discharged.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect who fled the scene can contact Detective Warrant Officer Francis Scott on 082 441 7645 or Jeffreys Bay police on 042 200 6800.


Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  farm attack  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Several injured in gas explosion at Rivonia shopping complex

2019-11-30 19:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 17:30 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Oudtshoorn 07:48 AM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
Your Saturday Lotto results 15 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 