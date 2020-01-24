 

Eben Etzebeth saga: Mutual agreement to withdraw high court review, proceed to Equality Court

2020-01-24 17:22

Jenna Etheridge

Eben Etzebeth (Getty)

Eben Etzebeth (Getty)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth have mutually agreed to withdraw the review application of the so-called Langebaan Four case in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

"The matter is to proceed to the Equality Court to reach finality in a more expeditious and amicable manner," the parties said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Both Mr Etzebeth and the Commission are confident that this would be in the best interests of all parties involved."

The SAHRC was representing four men in the Equality Court case against Etzebeth, who was accused of allegedly using a racial insult when leaving a pub in Langebaan on the West Coast in the early hours of August 25 with a group of friends.

The men were looking for compensation of more than R1m, orders directing Etzebeth to apologise and to undergo anger management and racial sensitivity training as well as doing community service.

Etzebeth denied the allegations on his Facebook page before the Boks left for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where the team subsequently emerged victorious.

He had then hit back at the claims by filing strongly worded court papers in the high court, asking that the SAHRC's decision to bring the case against him to the Equality Court be set aside.

It is not yet clear when the Equality Court case will proceed.

Read more on:    sahrc  |  eben etzebeth
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Public Protector removal: Mkhwebane in the dark on parliamentary process to unseat her

36 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Panyaza Lesufi releases report into Enoch Mpianzi's death at school camp
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Stellenbosch 17:21 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Stellenbosch 17:10 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Early pay day for two Daily Lotto players 2020-01-23 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 