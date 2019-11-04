Eben Etzebeth saga: SAHRC says it has a 'strong case' case against the Bok

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it has taken a decision to file all documentation and records in the Gauteng High Court relating to why it believes Eben Etzebeth's case should head to the Equality Court.



The commission took the decision during a meeting on Monday regarding the Springbok player who is accused of a racist assault in Langebaan on the West Coast.

This after Etzebeth left a pub with a group of friends in the early hours of August 25.

"We took the decision to file the documents in the High Court because he [Etzebeth] went to court to say the decision we took to take his case to the Equality Court was biased and irrational," SAHRC chairperson Professor Bongani Christopher Majola told News24.

Majola said the documents submitted detailed why the commission decided to take the case to the Equality Court and why it believed it had a strong case against Etzebeth.

He added the Bok lock would have 10 working days to study the documents submitted by the commission and decide whether he wanted to supplement or amend his review application filed in court.

"After the 10 days, we will take a decision whether to oppose his review application, settle it or abide with what the court decides. We cannot take that decision now because he may change some of the [details] in his application," Majola said.

He added a decision from the commission would be based on a final document from Etzebeth.

Majola said after 10 days, the commission would have another 15 days to indicate to the court whether it opposed the review application.

"We will wait for the 10 court days to see whether he amends his application or modifies it. Once they pass, we will take a decision," he added.

The SAHRC previously submitted papers for a hate speech case against Etzebeth in the Equality Court, sitting in Hopefield on the West Coast, on behalf of the so-called Langebaan Four.

The four were looking for compensation of more than R1m and wanted him to apologise, undergo anger management and racial sensitivity training, as well as community service, News24 reported.

Etzebeth participated in the Rugby World Cup in Japan as the litigation battle continued back home.

He is expected to land at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday along with his teammates who claimed the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time since 1995 on Saturday.