 

Eben Etzebeth taking SAHRC to court

2019-10-14 14:25

Tammy Petersen

Eben Etzebeth, Springbokslot. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Springbok Eben Etzebeth is taking the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to court.

SAHRC chairperson Bongani Majola said according to the papers, Etzebeth wanted the Gauteng High Court to review the decision to take the matter involving the so-called Langebaan Four to the Equality Court.

He was still in the process of perusing the documents, Majola added.

Concerns were raised regarding the SAHRC's Buang Jones' comments at a public meeting in Langebaan recently, where he vowed that Etzebeth would be used to "set an example", following racism and assault allegations made against the Springbok.

The SAHRC was representing the so-called Langebaan Four in the Equality Court case against Etzebeth, who they alleged used a racial slur against them during an incident at a pub.

The four are looking for compensation of more than R1m and want Etzebeth to apologise, to undergo anger management and racial sensitivity training, and to do community service.

Etzebeth denied the allegations on his Facebook page before the Boks left for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Read more on:    sahrc  |  eben etzebeth  |  courts
