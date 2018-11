A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling to death a 67-year-old man in Centane in the Eastern Cape, police said on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested by Centane police with the assistance of community members, said Captain Jackson Manatha.

Manatha said the deceased was with his grandchildren at Mjo Locality in Feni Village on Friday before he was allegedly killed.

"He went to sleep in a different room from the grandchildren. He was found on the floor adjacent to his bed already passed away at about 07:00," he said.

He had no visible injuries, according to Manatha.

"It looked like he was strangled to death. The motive behind his murder is yet to be known," he said.

Butterworth cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu thanked the community for their assistance "as they did not take the law into their hands".

The suspect will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a murder charge.

The identity of the deceased is still being withheld as some of his relatives have not been informed of his murder.

