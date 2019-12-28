 

EC man expected in court for killing 16-year-old family member and hiding body

2019-12-28 12:56

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 41-year-old man is expected in court for allegedly killing and hiding the body of his 16-year-old female relative.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after the body of Allisandre Floors was found in a plantation, a few kilometres away from Storms River, earlier that day.

Floors was last seen on December 23 and was later reported missing to the police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said immediately after the teenager was reported missing police began searching for the man, while detectives followed some leads.

"Search and rescue teams also descended to the area to assist with the search. The detectives' leads paid off and the suspect was arrested.

"He then led the police to the plantation about 10km outside Storms River, where the body was found. The suspect is related to the deceased and it was also confirmed that he was the person who was last seen with the teenager," Soci said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court soon on a murder charge.

The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the police for the swift arrest of the suspect, but condemned the incident and urged the investigators to dig deep to unearth all the circumstances leading up to this brutal murder.

Soci said they couldn’t rue out the possibility of additional charges being added against the suspect at a later stage.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  gender violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tell gangsters to 'stop killing our children' - Cele tells mourners at 5-year-old Lavender Hills boy's funeral

2019-12-28 12:37

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player wins lekker jackpot 2019-12-27 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 