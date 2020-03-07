 

EC woman raped in public library organises protest to demand better security

2020-03-07 07:27

Thamsanqa Mbovane, GroundUp

Sinazo Orlam and her mother, Senzi, lead a protest outside the Uitenhage Public Library on Thursday afternoon.

Sinazo Orlam and her mother, Senzi, lead a protest outside the Uitenhage Public Library on Thursday afternoon. (Thamsanqa Mbovane/)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"I can't let a child be raped like me in a public library."

Sinazo Orlam, 21, said she was raped in the toilet of the Uitenhage public library on 14 August 2019.

"The man had followed me through the passage that leads to the toilet… I didn't suspect I would be raped, let alone at a public library in broad daylight," she added.

"I am worried about the children who also use the same toilets."

Orlam, who lives in Despatch, organised a protest on Thursday afternoon to raise awareness of the danger as many pupils use the library. She was joined by her mother, Senzi, and 50 pupils from various high schools, including Marymount, Strelitzia and Daniel Pienaar.

READ | Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow asks for leave to appeal, says rape was not premeditated

"Keeping quiet when something is eating you inside won't help. I was promised by the library manager that they will install CCTV cameras and hire a security guard but that did not happen after the incident… My worry is the next victim … especially children."

The protesters want libraries across the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to get better security.

Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki did not respond to questions.

Read more on:    east london  |  crime  |  rape
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: SA teacher quarantined in South Korean hospital after testing positive

2020-03-07 06:30

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Coronavirus is now in SA after patient zero found in KZN - so what now?
Traffic Alerts
Three win R160 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-06 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 