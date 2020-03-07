EC woman raped in public library organises protest to demand better security

Sinazo Orlam and her mother, Senzi, lead a protest outside the Uitenhage Public Library on Thursday afternoon. (Thamsanqa Mbovane/)

"I can't let a child be raped like me in a public library."

Sinazo Orlam, 21, said she was raped in the toilet of the Uitenhage public library on 14 August 2019.

"The man had followed me through the passage that leads to the toilet… I didn't suspect I would be raped, let alone at a public library in broad daylight," she added.

"I am worried about the children who also use the same toilets."

Orlam, who lives in Despatch, organised a protest on Thursday afternoon to raise awareness of the danger as many pupils use the library. She was joined by her mother, Senzi, and 50 pupils from various high schools, including Marymount, Strelitzia and Daniel Pienaar.

"Keeping quiet when something is eating you inside won't help. I was promised by the library manager that they will install CCTV cameras and hire a security guard but that did not happen after the incident… My worry is the next victim … especially children."



The protesters want libraries across the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to get better security.

Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki did not respond to questions.