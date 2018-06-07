 

Eden Park police station robbed, R5 rifle stolen

2018-06-07 18:28

Jan Bornman

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

A R5 rifle and two empty magazines were stolen in a robbery at the Eden Park police station, south of Johannesburg, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said two men walked into the police station shortly after midnight and ordered police officers on duty in the Client Service Centre to hand over the keys to the safe.

The two men, one of whom was armed, proceeded to steal the rifle and two empty magazines.

"The suspects are alleged to have taken off in a white bakkie with a canopy, unknown registration and unknown description [or] make," Peters said.

She said Gauteng provincial police commissioner General Deliwe de Lange had ordered an urgent investigation into the circumstances which led to the robbery.

"While we are relieved that none of our members were injured during the armed robbery, it would also be important for us to establish the rationale behind their reaction/response during the commission of the crime," De Lange said.

Peters said police were appealing to the public to strengthen their partnership with law enforcement and help fight crime.

She further asked for anyone with information about the robbery, or the identities of the suspects, to approach the police.

"Police are subsequently appealing to members of the public to… come forward with information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects who continue to undermine the law and the authority of the state," she said.

