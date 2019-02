Police vehicles on the scene at Edenvale High School. (Supplied via Netwerk24)

A man who posed as a parent was part of the gang of men who attempted to rob Edenvale High School on Thursday, the principal of the school said.

"The suspect came to the gate and said that he wanted to fetch his child. Upon entry, they asked for the keys to the safe.

"We gave him the keys to the safe but there was no money as we never keep money on the property," the school principal, Dr Larry Harmer, told the media outside the school.

School staff sent a voice note to the Edenvale Community Policing Forum (CPF) and officials responded swiftly. A shootout ensued.

News24 earlier reported that two people were shot dead and a third was injured in a shootout at the school on Thursday. The shooting took place just before lunchtime.

According to police spokesperson Kay Makhubele: "Police arrived while the suspects were attempting to flee and that is when the shooting started.

"Two suspects were shot dead and one was injured while others made a getaway with two vehicles."

Police do not know how many of the men managed to flee in two vehicles.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident will still be investigated," Makhubele added.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that pupils were released from the school unharmed and would return on Monday.

"We have spoken to staff members and they are okay.

"The academic programme will not be continuing tomorrow (Friday) but we will be offering psycho-social support for learners and staff on Friday," he said.