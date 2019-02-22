Edenvale school shooting: 5 suspects hijacked pupil's Uber

While a fourth man believed to have been involved in the robbery and subsequent shooting at the Edenvale High School on Thursday has been apprehended, police are still on the hunt for five more suspects who fled the scene after allegedly hijacking an Uber cab.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 that the Uber had been dispatched to pick up a pupil when it was hijacked by the men.

The Uber driver was forced to drop the men at a location that police cannot disclose as investigations are continuing, Makhubele said.

The driver then reported the incident to the Johannesburg Central police station once the suspects had been dropped off. His statement has been taken and police are investigating.

Dramatic shootout

News24 on Thursday reported that two people had been shot dead and a third injured in a shootout at the school just before lunchtime.

Makhubele on Friday said a fourth man believed to have been involved was arrested on Thursday.

Makhubele said the suspect was apprehended in the Edenvale area and was allegedly in the possession of two unlicensed firearms - a rifle and a pistol.



A white VW Polo which was used as a getaway vehicle was also recovered.

"We are following up leads to ensure the remaining suspects are arrested," Makhubele said.

Posed as a parent

News24 reported that a man who posed as a parent was part of the gang of men who attempted to rob the school on Thursday, the principal of the school said.



"The suspect came to the gate and said that he wanted to fetch his child. Upon entry, they asked for the keys to the safe.



"We gave him the keys to the safe but there was no money as we never keep money on the property," the school principal, Dr Larry Harmer, told the media outside the school.



School staff sent a voice note to the Edenvale Community Policing Forum (CPF) and officials responded swiftly. A shootout ensued.

On Thursday, Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, confirmed that pupils were released from the school unharmed and would return on Monday, News24 reported.

"We have spoken to staff members and they are okay.

"The academic programme will not be continuing (on Friday) but we will be offering psycho-social support for learners and staff on Friday," he said.