Edna Molewa remembered for her loyalty, selflessness

Hundreds of mourners honoured the late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa during an ANC official memorial service that was held at the Brits Rugby Stadium in the North West.

Family, friends and dignitaries joined the hundreds of mourners who flocked to the stadium to pay tribute to the late minister, who was in 2004 the first woman premier of the province of the North West.

The stadium was filled with ANC members, young and old, who sang and danced throughout the day.

Delivering a keynote address at the service, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule described Molewa as a "selfless, respectful and loyal" person.

"It is difficult to speak about her in the past tense because of her insurmountable contribution to the noble goals of our struggle, for her liberation of humanity remains in the present and in the future," Magashule said.

Magashule said Molewa's footprints would remain to guide future generations.

Party pledges unity in honour of Molewa

"She was a leader who was rooted among our people, she was a warrior," he said.

Molewa died on September 22 at the age of 61 at a Pretoria hospital after a short illness.

Magashule said in order to ensure that Molewa was honoured, the party pledged to unite and not allow any divisions.

"We make a pledge that in her memory we shall work together as members of the ANC and our revolutionary alliance to build on the unity of our movement," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the ANC Women's League, its president Bathabile Dlamini added that Molewa understood the vision of the ANC and was loyal to both the party and the women's league.

She said Molewa was a loyal member of the league who also supported its work.

Top 100 women

"She backed that vision through commitment and her power. She used her power for correct things.

"She was loyal, but when there was something wrong she would differ with you instantly," Dlamini said.

Dlamini said it was important that Molewa's spirit lived forever.

"I hope that the women's league is going to have something in her name and I hope we respect her through including her in the names of 100 women that have played an outstanding role in the lives of South Africans in November because she really deserves it," Dlamini said.

She added that Molewa understood the struggle of women's emancipation.

"She also knew that it was through the struggles of MaCharlotte Maxeke, MaOliver Tambo, it was through the sacrifices of Mam' Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela that we are here today," Dlamini said.

Proud family

During her speech Dlamini also said violence against women was a result of patriarchy, which the league was fighting against.

She said the issue was about not "allowing women to take decisions about, firstly, their bodies".

Speaking on behalf of the family, Molewa's brother Fana Mmethi said it was difficult for the family to come to terms with her passing.

Mmethi said that they were proud of Molewa for elevating their family name and making it known globally.

"We are proud that we never read about any scandals in the newspapers about her," he said.

Last week the ANC announced a 10-day mourning period for the late minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared an official funeral for Molewa. A funeral service will be held at her home in Pretoria on Saturday.

